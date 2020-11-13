Global  
 

YouTube videos that falsely claim Trump won election are allowed because they ‘discuss election results’, ...

WorldNews Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
YouTube videos that falsely claim Trump won election are allowed because they ‘discuss election results’, ...YouTube videos that falsely claim Trump won election are allowed because they ‘discuss election results’, site says 'We're allowing these videos because discussion of election results and the process of counting votes is allowed’, YouTube said Adam [email protected] 13 November 2020 13:22 0 comments Article bookmarked Find your bookmarks in your Independent Premium section, under my profileDon't show me this...
Donald Trump 'Million MAGA March' in Washington D.C. to Protest Election Results

 Donald Trump ventured outside The White House Saturday AM to greet his supporters who believe he's the victim of election theft. Trump breezed past the..
TMZ.com

Biden Asked Republicans to Give Him a Chance. They’re Not Interested.

 Joe Biden promised not only to win, but to “restore the soul of the nation.” But the deep divisions that animated President Trump’s tenure show no signs of..
NYTimes.com
Rudy Giuliani May Be Appealing Anti-Trump Verdict 'To The Supreme Courtyard By Marriott' [Video]

Rudy Giuliani May Be Appealing Anti-Trump Verdict 'To The Supreme Courtyard By Marriott'

Rudy Giuliani is the personal lawyer to President Donald Trump, with a knack for generating headlines all on his own. Now, Business Insider reports Trump has put Giuliani in charge of his legal fights aimed at making Trump the winner of the election, not Joe Biden. Giuliani appeared over the weekend at a Trump campaign news conference held at 'The Four Seasons.' The trouble is, it wasn't at the 5-star hotel. Instead, it was at Four Seasons Total Landscaping, a small landscaping company.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

Million MAGA March: Protesters gather for pro-Trump rallies

 Far-right groups such as the Proud Boys say they will attend the Washington DC rallies.
BBC News

Biden wins in Georgia, Trump takes North Carolina, CBS News projects

 CBS News projects President-elect Joe Biden will carry the state of Georgia, matching President Trump’s 2016 Electoral College win. Mr. Trump is projected to..
CBS News

Travis Scott’s PS5 ‘unboxing’ is a strangely cool short movie

 Image: YouTube

The PlayStation 5 finally launched yesterday, and to accompany the release, rapper Travis Scott made an epic 10-minute video..
The Verge

Spider-Cat officially ‘takes a pet, like no problem’ in Spider-Man: Miles Morales

 Purrfect dialogue. | Image: via YouTube/H20Delirious

We already knew that Spider-Cat was going to be the true hero of Spider-Man: Miles Morales, but..
The Verge

YouTube defends choice to leave up videos with false election claims

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

YouTube is pushing back against claims its platform is helping promote and spread misinformation surrounding..
The Verge

YouTube is canceling Rewind this year because 2020 has been too much

 YouTube Rewind, the company’s annual end-of-year tribute to creators, trends, and moments that defined the platform, will not happen this year.

The..
The Verge

