Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Taiwan air force chief joins F-5 test flight after fatal crash

BBC News Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
All the island's ageing F-5 fighter jets were grounded after a pilot died in a crash last month.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: Air Force Captain Killed In Small Plane Crash Near Grass Valley

Air Force Captain Killed In Small Plane Crash Near Grass Valley 01:41

 A small plane crash near the Nevada County Airport killed the pilot, Air Force Capt. Ron Hooper. (11/11/20)

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Taiwan Taiwan Country in East Asia

Taiwan Foreign Minister, Indian representatives share stage at Taipei Diwali bash

 Foreign Minister Wu lauded the role of 2 people Jeffery Wu, a Taiwanese national who has contributed to promoting Indian culture and Priya Lalwani Purswaney who..
DNA

Why are some Hong Kong democracy activists supporting Trump’s bid to cling to power?

 A small but vocal group have sharpened divisions and prompted a wave of vitriol against journalists Donald Trump’s refusal to concede the US presidential..
WorldNews
Apple puts Taiwan's Pegatron on probation [Video]

Apple puts Taiwan's Pegatron on probation

Apple said on Monday it has put its Taiwanese supplier Pegatron on probation after finding that the company violated Apple's supplier code of conduct by asking student employees to work night shifts or overtime. Ciara Lee reports

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:54Published
Crowds celebrate Pride in virus-free Taiwan [Video]

Crowds celebrate Pride in virus-free Taiwan

Tens of thousands of revellers join a gay pride rally made possible by the island's successful vanquishing of the coronavirus. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published