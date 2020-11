Hertel Avenue hate crime suspect in custody after standoff in Franklinville



New York State Police confirm to 7 Eyewitness News that the man accused of wielding a knife at a protest on Hertel Avenue, who had a warrant out for his arrest, is now in custody in Franklinville after.. Credit: WKBW Buffalo Duration: 01:24 Published 5 days ago

A top puppeteer claims Prince Andrew told him his infamous 'Spitting Image' doll was bought by a 'friend in New York' - amid cla



A top puppeteer claims Prince Andrew told him his infamous 'Spitting Image' doll was bought by a 'friend in New York' - amid claims the Royal used it to grope girls with Jeffrey Epstein.Steve Wright,.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 03:50 Published 5 days ago