Ethiopia's Tigray region claims rocket strikes on Eritrea airport

SBS Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Rebellious forces from Ethiopia's Tigray region have fired rockets at the airport in Eritrea's capital Asmara, their leader has confirmed, a move that could escalate the 12-day conflict.
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Rockets ‘fired from Ethiopia’s Tigray region’ hit Eritrea capital

Rockets ‘fired from Ethiopia’s Tigray region’ hit Eritrea capital 05:45

 Diplomats say three rockets were fired from Ethiopia’s Tigray region, with two of them hitting the Asmara airport.

