Ethiopia's Tigray region claims rocket strikes on Eritrea airport
Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Rebellious forces from Ethiopia's Tigray region have fired rockets at the airport in Eritrea's capital Asmara, their leader has confirmed, a move that could escalate the 12-day conflict.
