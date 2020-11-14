Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dominic Cummings:Damaging legacy of ‘unelected bureaucrat’ will take years to undo, says Guy Verhofstadt

WorldNews Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
Dominic Cummings:Damaging legacy of ‘unelected bureaucrat’ will take years to undo, says Guy VerhofstadtDominic Cummings' damaging legacy at the heart of the British government will take years to undo, one of his arch continental critics has said. Guy Verhofstadt, who served as the European Parliament's outspoken Brexit coordinator, said Boris Johnson's outgoing advisor had proved to be an...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Dominic Cummings Dominic Cummings British political strategist

Dominic Cummings: UK PM’s top aide leaves with immediate effect [Video]

Dominic Cummings: UK PM’s top aide leaves with immediate effect

Hardline Brexiteer’s departure offers chance for Boris Johnson to reset policy as COVID-19 pandemic mounts, Brexit nears.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:41Published
Cummings seen leaving house following Downing Street exit [Video]

Cummings seen leaving house following Downing Street exit

Dominic Cummings left his north London home on Saturday afternoon but did not answer any of the reporters' questions. Boris Johnson's senior adviser left Downing Street on Friday evening with some media reports saying Mr Cummings has quit his post with immediate effect. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:39Published

Dominic Cummings and Lee Cain: PM's top aides leave No 10

 Two of Boris Johnson's most senior aides have left Downing Street for the last time after internal battles over their roles. Chief adviser Dominic Cummings and..
WorldNews

UK PM's top aides leave No 10 for the last time

 Dominic Cummings and Lee Cain will be replaced after tensions in Boris Johnson's Downing St team.
BBC News

Guy Verhofstadt Guy Verhofstadt Former Prime Minister of Belgium, Member of the European Parliament


Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

Brexit briefing: 46 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 46 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

Post-Brexit borders to divide EU, UK citizens

 BRUSSELS: From January 1 British and EU citizens will be confronted with the reality of Brexit as the transition period ends and borders done away with decades..
WorldNews
Northern Ireland: Economic cost of lockdown mounts [Video]

Northern Ireland: Economic cost of lockdown mounts

Brexit used to the main concern, but now, saving the economy has become a priority.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:27Published

European Parliament European Parliament Directly elected parliament of the European Union

Poland's top court rules a law banning abortions when a foetus has birth defects is unconstitutional [Video]

Poland's top court rules a law banning abortions when a foetus has birth defects is unconstitutional

"Throwing in the topic of abortion and holding a pseudo-tribunal on it in the middle of a raging pandemic is more than cynicism. This is political villainy," said former Polish PM and President of the European Parliament Donald Tusk.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:30Published
EU 'not prepared for next pandemic', say MEPs [Video]

EU 'not prepared for next pandemic', say MEPs

MEPs from the European Parliament's committee responsible for public health have said that the EU will not be ready for another pandemic, unless more funds are put towards it.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:44Published
Golden Dawn: Calls to exclude convicted far-right MEP Ioannis Lagos from European Parliament [Video]

Golden Dawn: Calls to exclude convicted far-right MEP Ioannis Lagos from European Parliament

Ioannis Lagos, one of the leaders of the far-right Golden Dawn political party, was this week found guilty of running it as a criminal organisation.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:21Published

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's fiancee Carrie Symonds 'trying to run government by WhatsApp'

 Downing Street sources have condemned "vicious and cowardly" attacks on Carrie Symonds, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's fiancee, over a series of toxic..
New Zealand Herald

Extra £40m for green spaces in England, Boris Johnson pledges

 Funding will support thousands of jobs, as part of a green recovery from Covid, the government says.
BBC News

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Ex-cop believes Yorkshire Ripper may have killed more than 30 people

Ex-cop believes Yorkshire Ripper may have killed more than 30 people Former intelligence officer Chris Clark is calling on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to order a fresh probe into the 74-year-old serial killers actions after his...
Daily Record

Prime Minister to shore up support of Tory backbenchers after Cummings exit

 Boris Johnson will attempt to reassert control over his Government by meeting with concerned Conservatives following a power struggle which saw two of his...
Belfast Telegraph

Downing Street departures will have no impact on Brexit talks, says minister

 The dramatic exit of Boris Johnson’s senior adviser Dominic Cummings will have no impact on crucial Brexit negotiations, Environment Secretary George Eustice...
Belfast Telegraph