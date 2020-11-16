Global  
 

Belgium ends England's hope of reaching Nations League Finals after 2-0 win at home

Monday, 16 November 2020
Belgium's comfortable 2-0 win over England has strengthened their grip on top spot in Group A2 and also ended the visitors' hopes of reaching the Nations League Finals in Leuven on Sunday.
News video: Belgium’s Tielemans says England match a ‘must-win’ for both sides

Belgium’s Tielemans says England match a ‘must-win’ for both sides 03:02

 Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans says Nations League clash with England a "must-win".

