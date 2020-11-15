Global  
 

Romelu Lukaku shines at both ends, Ben Chilwell injured – England’s bad luck in Nations League defeat to Belgium

talkSPORT Sunday, 15 November 2020
England’s hopes of advancing to the semi-finals of the Nations League were ended as they suffered a 2-0 defeat at Belgium. First-half goals from Youri Tielemans and Dries Mertens sealed the win for the world’s no.1 ranked side on a night where had all kinds of back luck. Tielemans’ goal went in-off the post after […]
Southgate - 'our aim is to be the best team in the world'

Southgate - 'our aim is to be the best team in the world'

 England manager Gareth Southgate says their aim is to be the best team in the world as they prepare to play Belgium in the Nations League

