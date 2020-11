Egypt Unearths New Mummies Dating Back 2,500 Years Sunday, 15 November 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

More than 100 painted wooden coffins, many with bodies, were found in the necropolis of Saqqara, officials said. After several recent finds at the site, it’s the largest discovery there this year. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like