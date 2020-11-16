Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

IND vs AUS: Australia Test skipper Tim Paine in self-isolation following COVID-19 cluster in Adelaide

DNA Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
A month before the Test series between Australia and India, a forced number of players, including captain Tim Paine have gone into self-isolation due to an outbreak of COVID-19 in Adelaide.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

£10,000 fines for breaching self-isolation rule [Video]

£10,000 fines for breaching self-isolation rule

A look at the new fines that come in on September 28 for breaching the ruleson self-isolating. People in England who refuse an order to self-isolate willface fines of up to £10,000, the Government has..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published

Related news from verified sources

Aus vs Ind: Tim Paine in self-isolation following COVID cluster in Adelaide

 The first Test of the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy has come under shadow as Australian players, including Test captain Tim Paine and Matthew Wade, have been...
Mid-Day