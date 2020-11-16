IND vs AUS: Australia Test skipper Tim Paine in self-isolation following COVID-19 cluster in Adelaide
Monday, 16 November 2020 () A month before the Test series between Australia and India, a forced number of players, including captain Tim Paine have gone into self-isolation due to an outbreak of COVID-19 in Adelaide.
