Hurricane Iota bears down on Central America as 'catastrophic' Category 5 storm

Deutsche Welle Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
The massive, Category 5 storm is expected to wreck havoc on a region still reeling from a recent hurricane. Nicaragua and several other Central American countries are scrambling to evacuate local residents.
Category 5 Hurricane Iota bears down on Nicaragua

Category 5 Hurricane Iota bears down on Nicaragua

 Iota became a Category 5 strength hurricane as it heads for the same part of Central America that was battered by a similarly powerful Hurricane Eta less than two weeks ago.

