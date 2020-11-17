Hurricane Iota bears down on Central America as 'catastrophic' Category 5 storm
Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
The massive, Category 5 storm is expected to wreck havoc on a region still reeling from a recent hurricane. Nicaragua and several other Central American countries are scrambling to evacuate local residents.
