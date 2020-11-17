Global  
 

Twitter names famed hacker 'Mudge' as head of security

Tuesday, 17 November 2020
Twitter names famed hacker 'Mudge' as head of securitySocial media giant Twitter Inc, under an increased threat of regulation and plagued by serious security breaches, is appointing one of the world's best-regarded hackers to tackle everything from engineering missteps to misinformation. The company on Monday named Peiter Zatko, widely known by his hacker handle Mudge, to the new position of head of security, giving him a broad mandate to recommend changes in structure and practices. Zatko answers to CEO Jack Dorsey and is expected to take over management of key security functions after a 45- to 60-day review. In an...
