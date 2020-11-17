Global  
 

Hacker Peiter 'Mudge' Zatko takes over as Twitter's head of security

engadget Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Twitter has named a new head of security a few months after the website had to deal with the Bitcoin hack that compromised a number of high-profile accounts. The company hired Peiter Zatko, more widely known by his hacker name “Mudge,” to lead its se...
