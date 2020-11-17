Hacker Peiter 'Mudge' Zatko takes over as Twitter's head of security Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ( 41 minutes ago )

Twitter has named a new head of security a few months after the website had to deal with the Bitcoin hack that compromised a number of high-profile accounts. The company hired Peiter Zatko, more widely known by his hacker name “Mudge,” to lead its se... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Twitter Taps Famous Hacker to Be Head of Security Peiter "Mudge" Zatko faces some daunting challenges at the micro-messaging company.

Motley Fool 4 hours ago





