Hacker Peiter 'Mudge' Zatko takes over as Twitter's head of security
Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Twitter has named a new head of security a few months after the website had to deal with the Bitcoin hack that compromised a number of high-profile accounts. The company hired Peiter Zatko, more widely known by his hacker name “Mudge,” to lead its se...
Twitter has named a new head of security a few months after the website had to deal with the Bitcoin hack that compromised a number of high-profile accounts. The company hired Peiter Zatko, more widely known by his hacker name “Mudge,” to lead its se...
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources