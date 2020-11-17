Global  
 

New COVID-19 closures, Trump campaign lawsuit, Hurricane Iota: 5 things to know Tuesday

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
More states face new closures and restrictions due to COVID-19, the Trump campaign heads to court in Pennsylvania and more news to start your Tuesday.
Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Covid-19: CM Kejriwal says Delhi govt may shut markets emerging as hotspots

Covid-19: CM Kejriwal says Delhi govt may shut markets emerging as hotspots

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the Delhi government may temporarily shut markets in view of Covid-19. Kejriwal said his govt has sought power from Centre to impose lockdown in some markets. Delhi CM added that these are the market areas which may emerge as Covid hotspots. The move, however, would need approval of LG Anil Baijal who is the chairperson of DDMA. Thanking the central government, Kejriwal said that the Centre and all agencies are making 'double efforts' to control the Covid situation in Delhi. The national capital has witnessed a spurt in coronavirus cases since October end. Last week, daily rise crossed 8,000-mark while the city recorded highest deaths in over last five months.

Credit: HT Digital Content

The Thanksgiving Myth Gets a Deeper Look This Year

 For many Native Americans, the Covid toll and the reckoning over racial inequity make this high time to re-examine the holiday, and a cruel history.
NYTimes.com
Government wants 'greater consistency' for local Covid tier measures, says Robert Jenrick

Government wants 'greater consistency' for local Covid tier measures, says Robert Jenrick

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has said that the Government will seek"greater consistency" across tiers of coronavirus restrictions, beforereturning to the localised system in December.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Can America Restore the Rule of Law Without Prosecuting Trump?

 Donald Trump’s potential criminal liability is the key to understanding his presidency. When he leaves office, it will present the country with a historic..
NYTimes.com
'More people may die': Joe Biden urges Donald Trump to aid transition

'More people may die': Joe Biden urges Donald Trump to aid transition

US President-elect Joe Biden warned of dire consequences if President Donald Trump continues to refuse to coordinate with the transition team on the coronavirus pandemic.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)
Trump held off on possibly attacking Iran: source

Trump held off on possibly attacking Iran: source

A U.S. official says President Donald Trump asked top aides about potentially attacking Iran's main nuclear site during a meeting last Thursday. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio

A Popular Political Site Made a Sharp Right Turn. What Steered It?

 Real Clear Politics has been catering to campaign obsessives since 2000. It pitches itself as a “trusted, go-to source” for unbiased polling. The Trump era..
NYTimes.com

Pennsylvania Pennsylvania State of the United States of America

US election: Three lawyers for Donald Trump campaign team in Pennsylvania ask to withdraw - new attorney admits 'not much evidence'

 Three more lawyers representing President Donald Trump's campaign in Pennsylvania have asked to withdraw from the lawsuit challenging US election results in the..
New Zealand Herald

Covid-19 coronavirus: US governors ratchet up restrictions ahead of holiday

 From California to Pennsylvania, governors and mayors across the United States are ratcheting up Covid-19 restrictions amid the record-shattering resurgence of..
New Zealand Herald

PA Health Secretary warns on holiday travel

 Pennsylvania's health secretary is pleading with residents to limit their travel during the upcoming holiday season to limit the spread of COVID-19. (Nov...
USATODAY.com

A quick guide: Trump's lawsuits dispute election results as presidency is called for Biden

 The Trump campaign has sued to contest vote counts in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona, Nevada and Georgia. Here's a guide to the status of the claims.
USATODAY.com

'We're not leaving!' Missouri restaurant's Facebook post threatens lawsuit over new COVID-19 restrictions

‘We’re not leaving!’ Missouri restaurant’s Facebook post threatens lawsuit over new COVID-19 restrictions

More than 100 St. Louis County restaurants are filing a temporary restraining order against new COVID restrictions set to begin on Tuesday.

Credit: KTVI
Governor Cuomo Fires Back at Trump: 'Stop the Narcissism'

Governor Cuomo Fires Back at Trump: ‘Stop the Narcissism’

Governor Cuomo Fires Back at Trump: ‘Stop the Narcissism’. On Sunday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo tore into Donald Trump after the president suggested New York would not receive the COVID-19..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories
Trump Campaign Withdrawing A Request From Within It's Lawsuit In Pennsylvania

Trump Campaign Withdrawing A Request From Within It’s Lawsuit In Pennsylvania

President Donald Trump’s campaign is withdrawing a central request in its lawsuit seeking to stop the certification of the election results in Pennsylvania, where Democrat Joe Biden beat Trump to..

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital

Alan Dershowitz to Newsmax TV: Pennsylvania Lawsuit Is Strongest for Trump

 The lawsuit filed by President Donald Trump challenging the mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania is his "strongest" litigation he has filed against any state, legal...
Newsmax Also reported by •IndiaTimes

Trump lawsuit affidavits allege Michigan election misconduct, don't show widespread fraud

 The Trump campaign filed the affidavits with a lawsuit in an effort to temporarily prevent the certification of Michigan election results.
Upworthy

Pennsylvania officials ask judge to toss Trump lawsuit over election results

 Officials in the election battleground state of Pennsylvania on Thursday asked a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit brought by U.S. President Donald Trump's...
Japan Today