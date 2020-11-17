New COVID-19 closures, Trump campaign lawsuit, Hurricane Iota: 5 things to know Tuesday
More states face new closures and restrictions due to COVID-19, the Trump campaign heads to court in Pennsylvania and more news to start your Tuesday.
Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Covid-19: CM Kejriwal says Delhi govt may shut markets emerging as hotspots
The Thanksgiving Myth Gets a Deeper Look This YearFor many Native Americans, the Covid toll and the reckoning over racial inequity make this high time to re-examine the holiday, and a cruel history.
Government wants 'greater consistency' for local Covid tier measures, says Robert Jenrick
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Can America Restore the Rule of Law Without Prosecuting Trump?Donald Trump’s potential criminal liability is the key to understanding his presidency. When he leaves office, it will present the country with a historic..
'More people may die': Joe Biden urges Donald Trump to aid transition
Trump held off on possibly attacking Iran: source
A Popular Political Site Made a Sharp Right Turn. What Steered It?Real Clear Politics has been catering to campaign obsessives since 2000. It pitches itself as a “trusted, go-to source” for unbiased polling. The Trump era..
Pennsylvania State of the United States of America
US election: Three lawyers for Donald Trump campaign team in Pennsylvania ask to withdraw - new attorney admits 'not much evidence'Three more lawyers representing President Donald Trump's campaign in Pennsylvania have asked to withdraw from the lawsuit challenging US election results in the..
Covid-19 coronavirus: US governors ratchet up restrictions ahead of holidayFrom California to Pennsylvania, governors and mayors across the United States are ratcheting up Covid-19 restrictions amid the record-shattering resurgence of..
PA Health Secretary warns on holiday travelPennsylvania's health secretary is pleading with residents to limit their travel during the upcoming holiday season to limit the spread of COVID-19. (Nov...
A quick guide: Trump's lawsuits dispute election results as presidency is called for BidenThe Trump campaign has sued to contest vote counts in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona, Nevada and Georgia. Here's a guide to the status of the claims.
