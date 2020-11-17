Ethiopia's Abiy vows 'final' phase in Tigray conflict
Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Ethiopia's prime minister says government troops will launch a major offensive in the Tigray region after a surrender deadline elapsed. His remarks come after the army carried out airstrikes on the regional capital.
