Ethiopia's Abiy vows 'final' phase in Tigray conflict

Deutsche Welle Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Ethiopia's prime minister says government troops will launch a major offensive in the Tigray region after a surrender deadline elapsed. His remarks come after the army carried out airstrikes on the regional capital.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Tigray leader says forces fired rockets at Eritrea

Tigray leader says forces fired rockets at Eritrea 02:18

 The leader of Ethiopia's rebellious Tigray region says his forces have fired rockets at a Eritrea, who he accuses of sending troops into his region. David Doyle reports.

