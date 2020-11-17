Global  
 

EasyJet slumps to first annual loss amid pandemic

BBC News Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
The airline reports an annual loss for the first time in its 25-year history as demand collapses.
Vaccine news boosts easyJet bookings

Vaccine news boosts easyJet bookings

EasyJet's bookings jumped by 50% on positive news about a coronavirus vaccine - a brief respite during a pandemic which pushed the British airline to a $1.68 billion annual loss. Ciara Lee reports

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:25Published
EasyJet nosedives into the red with first ever full-year loss

EasyJet nosedives into the red with first ever full-year loss

Low-cost carrier easyJet has slumped to the first ever full-year loss in its25-year history as the coronavirus crisis sent it nosediving into the red by£1.27 billion. The group’s pre-tax loss for the year to September 30 comesafter passenger numbers halved to 48.1 million as the pandemic crippled theaviation industry. It warned it expects to fly no more than around 20% ofplanned services in the first quarter of its year to next September as arelentless second wave of the pandemic batters demand.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:59Published
EasyJet warns first-ever loss could top $1 bln

EasyJet warns first-ever loss could top $1 bln

EasyJet has called on the UK government to provide a package of support for the airline sector after warning that its first-ever annual loss could hit $1.1 billion. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:18Published

Virus crisis forces easyJet to first ever annual loss of £1.27bn

Virus crisis forces easyJet to first ever annual loss of £1.27bn EasyJet has revealed the first annual loss in its 25-year history of £1.27bn - a result of the virus crisis turbulence that grounded airlines globally.
easyJet posts first annual loss in 25-year history

 Last year, the group had made a profit of 430 million pounds for the previous full year period.
EasyJet slumps to a loss as Covid hits demand

 The airline reports an annual loss for the first time in its 25-year history as demand collapses.
