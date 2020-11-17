Global  
 

As Bitcoin Nears $17,000 Levels, Coinbase Website and App Go Down

WorldNews Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
As Bitcoin Nears $17,000 Levels, Coinbase Website and App Go DownOn Monday, the Coinbase crypto exchange faced multiple outages as investors rush for Bitcoin gathered steam with BTC price hitting its new 2020-high above $16,800 levels. Bitcoin (BTC) continues to attract more investors as BTC price hit its new 2020-high on Monday, November 16. Yesterday, BTC crossed $16,8000 levels approaching closer to its next milestone of $17,000. While investors were busy buying more Bitcoin, crypto exchange Coinbase apparently crashed. Both, the website and app version were down as investors got the...
Bitcoin Price Prints Highest Three-Week Close Ever

 The Bitcoin price set a new record this week as the pioneer cryptocurrency posted...
Travelers can now get US passports in as little as 4 weeks with Bitcoin

 A California-based visa and passport processing company announced it would be accepting Bitcoin as a form of payment as the U.S. State Department's operations..
PayPal Just Officially Launched Its Cryptocurrency Buying Service

 In October, PayPal made waves when it revealed that it would support the buying and selling of crypto assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum within its own..
Bitcoin Needs to Surpass $16,200 to Confirm the Case for a Further Rally

 Bitcoin has begun to thrust higher once again after an extended bout of consolidation under $16,000. The leading cryptocurrency currently trades for $16,150, up..
