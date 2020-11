As Bitcoin Nears $17,000 Levels, Coinbase Website and App Go Down

Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

On Monday, the Coinbase crypto exchange faced multiple outages as investors rush for Bitcoin gathered steam with BTC price hitting its new 2020-high above $16,800 levels. Bitcoin (BTC) continues to attract more investors as BTC price hit its new 2020-high on Monday, November 16. Yesterday, BTC crossed $16,8000 levels approaching closer to its next milestone of $17,000. While investors were busy buying more Bitcoin, crypto exchange Coinbase apparently crashed. Both, the website and app version were down as investors got the...