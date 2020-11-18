Coronavirus updates: FDA grants emergency use for first at-home rapid test; US museums face 'unsustainable' future; 248K US deaths

America's Doctors Say COVID-19 Vaccine Trials Must Include Kids



The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) is advising children be included in the vaccine process. They are urging for the immediate inclusion of children in ongoing COVID-19 vaccine research. Preliminary data was released from drug manufacturers Moderna and Pfizer Inc. this month. The data has been extremely impressive, suggesting both vaccines may be more than 90% effective. Members of the AAP say it is essential that the FDA stick to “transparent requirements”.

