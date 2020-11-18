University of Michigan reaches $9 million settlement with 8 women who were sexually harassed by ex-provost

You Might Like

Scientists have found that insulin has met an evolutionary cul-de-sac, limiting its ability to adapt to obesity and thereby rendering most people vulnerable to Type 2 diabetes. A recent study from scientists at Indiana University School of Medicine, the University of Michigan and Case Western Reserve University has determined that the sequence of insulin has become entrenched at the edge of impaired production, an intrinsic vulnerability unmasked by rare mutations in the insulin gene causing diabetes in childhood. The study exploits biophysical concepts and methods to relate protein chemistry to the emerging field of evolutionary medicine. Insulin is produced by a series of highly specific processes that occur in specialised cells, called beta cells. A key step is the folding of a biosynthetic precursor, called proinsulin, to achieve the hormone's functional three-dimensional structure. Past studies from this and other groups have suggested that impaired biosynthesis could be the result of diverse mutations that hinder the foldability of proinsulin. This group sought to determine if the evolution of insulin in vertebrates--including humans--has encountered a roadblock. According to the study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the answers are yes and yes."Biological processes ordinarily evolve to be robust, and this protects us in the majority of cases from birth defects and diseases," said Michael Weiss, MD, PhD, Distinguished Professor at IU School of Medicine and lead investigator of the study. "Yet diabetes seems to be an exception."Weiss and team looked at a subtle mutation in human insulin in relation to the insulins of other animals, such as cows and porcupines. The mutant human insulin functions within the range of natural variation among animal insulins, and yet this mutation has been excluded by evolution. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10 Published on January 1, 1970 Surge of Michigan students volunteer for election



Michigan officials launched a campaign aiming to recruit 30,000 poll workers for the November 3rd election, resulting in an overwhelming response from students at the University of Michigan and other colleges around the state. Lisa Bernhard produced this report. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:53 Published now Young adults staying away from alcohol more than 20 years ago



Researchers from the University of Michigan and Texas State University have found that the number of adults aged 18-22 in the U.S. who abstained from booze increased from 20 to 28 per cent between 2002 and 2018 for those in college and 24 to 30 per cent for those not in school. Furthermore, alcohol abuse among both groups decreased by around half. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:17 Published now

