Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mets' Robinson Cano suspended for 2021 season after positive PED test

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Eight-time All-Star second baseman hit with 162-game ban for a second positive test, will forfeit entire $24 million salary for 2021.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sports Illustrated - Published
News video: Robinson Cano Tests Positive for PEDs, Suspended for 2021 Season

Robinson Cano Tests Positive for PEDs, Suspended for 2021 Season 01:07

 The MLB announced on Wednesday that Cano tested positive for Stanozolol and will be suspended for the entire 2021 season.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Robinson Canó Robinson Canó Dominican-American baseball player


New York Mets New York Mets Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in Queens, New York, United States

Mets' player suspended after testing positive for PED

 Canó, who had been suspended in 2018 after testing positive for another banned substance, received a 162-game suspension without pay.
CBS News

New Mets owner on players' protests: "Black lives do matter"

 "Black lives do matter... If my players want to express themselves, they're entitled to do it," Cohen said.
CBS News

Major League Baseball All-Star Game Major League Baseball All-Star Game Exhibition game played by Major League Baseball players representing each league


Related news from verified sources

Sources: Mets' Cano banned for year due to PED

 Mets infielder Robinson Cano will be suspended for the entire season due to a positive test for a performance-enhancing drug, sources told ESPN.
ESPN Also reported by •UpworthyCBC.caUSATODAY.comNYTimes.comCBS SportsNewsdayWashington Post