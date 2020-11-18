Mets' Robinson Cano suspended for 2021 season after positive PED test
Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Eight-time All-Star second baseman hit with 162-game ban for a second positive test, will forfeit entire $24 million salary for 2021.
Robinson Canó Dominican-American baseball player
New York Mets Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in Queens, New York, United States
Mets' player suspended after testing positive for PEDCanó, who had been suspended in 2018 after testing positive for another banned substance, received a 162-game suspension without pay.
CBS News
New Mets owner on players' protests: "Black lives do matter""Black lives do matter... If my players want to express themselves, they're entitled to do it," Cohen said.
CBS News
Major League Baseball All-Star Game Exhibition game played by Major League Baseball players representing each league
