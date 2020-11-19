Global  
 

Sen. Lindsey Graham faces ethics complaint over call to top election official in Georgia about ballots

Thursday, 19 November 2020
Sen. Lindsey Graham was the target of an ethics complaint after his phone call with an election official in Georgia over how the state counts ballots.
 Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Monday that U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham asked him whether he had the power to reject certain absentee ballots, a question he interpreted as a suggestion to toss out legally cast votes.

