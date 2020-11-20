Rachel Maddow, back on MSNBC, warns of COVID-19 after partner's illness, thought 'it might kill her'
Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Returning to MSNBC Thursday, quarantining Rachel Maddow addressed fears of losing her longtime partner to COVID-19 to persuade viewers to avoid risk.
Returning to MSNBC Thursday, quarantining Rachel Maddow addressed fears of losing her longtime partner to COVID-19 to persuade viewers to avoid risk.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Rachel Maddow American television news host and political commentator
Rachel Maddow in emotional return after partner's COVID diagnosisUrges people to "recalibrate" their lives, saying, "At one point, we really thought there was a possibility that it might kill her. ... This thing is scary as..
CBS News
Janelle Monáe, Rachel Maddow, Mary Trump featured on annual Out100 list of LGBTQ celebritiesThe annual Out100 list has arrived. Which LGBTQ+ celebrities, activists and journalists made the cut?
USATODAY.com
MSNBC American television news channel
Gap's Khaki Sales Surge Thanks to MSNBC's Map Guy Steve KornackiSteve Kornacki's election map coverage did more than inform America, it energized America ... to dress like Steve, and it's paying dividends for the Gap. The..
TMZ.com
Eva Longoria Clarifies Comments Made on MSNBC | THR News
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 02:04Published
Democrats pounce on Trump tax report
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:14Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources