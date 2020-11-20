Global  
 

Rachel Maddow, back on MSNBC, warns of COVID-19 after partner's illness, thought 'it might kill her'

USATODAY.com Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Returning to MSNBC Thursday, quarantining Rachel Maddow addressed fears of losing her longtime partner to COVID-19 to persuade viewers to avoid risk.
