Serbian Orthodox Church leader dies from COVID-19, aged 90

euronews Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Patriarch Irinej was taken to hospital earlier in November after going to the funeral of the head of the Serbian Orthodox Church in Montenegro, Bishop Amfilohije.
Huge funeral for head of Serbian Orthodox Church despite rising infections [Video]

Huge funeral for head of Serbian Orthodox Church despite rising infections

Huge crowds attended the funeral for the head of the Serbian Orthodox Church in Montenegro on Sunday (November 1) in violation of coronavirus restrictions.

Serbian church leader dies after contracting Covid-19

 The leader of the Serbian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Irinej, has died after testing positive for the coronavirus. He was 90.
