Serbian Orthodox Church leader dies from COVID-19, aged 90
Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Patriarch Irinej was taken to hospital earlier in November after going to the funeral of the head of the Serbian Orthodox Church in Montenegro, Bishop Amfilohije.
