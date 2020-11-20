Global  
 

Scarlett Johansson actually has a twin brother – and he looked just like her

Friday, 20 November 2020
Scarlett Johansson actually has a twin brother – and he looked just like herThere are many big Hollywood stars who have siblings that we don’t know about. One such celebrity is Scarlett Johansson, who actually has a twin brother, Hunter Johansson. And, boy, do they look so much like each other! Now, Hunter’s been out of the spotlight pretty much his entire life – reasonable, since not everyone likes being there. However, he’s doing his own work and supports his sister in the most wonderful way. Being a celebrity can be tough. Sure, the fame, glamour and money can make seem appealing, but at the same time, it’s entirely consuming; high-profile figures are supposed to always be accessible to their fans in some way, whether that’s through...
