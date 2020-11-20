Global  
 

Boris Johnson's bullying inquiry chief resigns after the PM refused to sack Priti Patel for shouting and swearing at junior staff

WorldNews Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Boris Johnson's bullying inquiry chief resigns after the PM refused to sack Priti Patel for shouting and swearing at junior staffThe Prime Minister's advisor on the ministerial code has resigned after Boris Johnson overruled him and...
Video Credit: ODN - Published
News video: Boris Johnson defends Priti Patel despite bullying report

Boris Johnson defends Priti Patel despite bullying report 01:25

 Boris Johnson has judged the ministerial code was not breached by Priti Patel amid allegations of bullying despite an inquiry into her conduct finding she had "not consistently met the high standards expected of her". Report by Fullerg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow...

