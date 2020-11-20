Boris Johnson's bullying inquiry chief resigns after the PM refused to sack Priti Patel for shouting and swearing at junior staff
The Prime Minister's advisor on the ministerial code has resigned after Boris Johnson overruled him and...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019
UK Home Secretary Priti Patel apologises over bullying revelationsLondon: A top cabinet ally of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in charge of executing major planks of his post-Brexit agenda, apologised on Friday after an..
WorldNews
Ministerial standards adviser quits as PM contradicts his Patel bullying advice
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:22Published
Bullying inquiry head quits as UK PM backs PatelBoris Johnson rejects standards adviser's findings on the behaviour of home secretary towards staff.
BBC News
Priti Patel British Conservative politician, UK Home Secretary
Health Secretary: Prime Minister does not think Priti Patel broke ministerial code
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:24Published
Priti Patel "sorry if her behaviour upset people"
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:21Published
Clarke: Patel 'unintentionally' broke the code
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:15Published
Gauke: Tradition is to resign for breaking ministerial code
Credit: ODN Duration: 00:57Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources