Donald Trump Jr. tests positive for coronavirus
Saturday, 21 November 2020 (
2 hours ago) Donald Trump Jr., the son of U.S. President Donald Trump, tested positive for COVID-19 this week, although he is experiencing no symptoms, according
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Donald Trump Jr. Has COVID-19
Donald Trump Jr. has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to Business Insider, the president's eldest son, tested positive for the virus earlier this week.
A spokesman for Trump Jr. told reporters..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 5 hours ago
Nancy Pelosi Calls Trump 'Psychopathic Nut'
NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called President Donald Trump a "psychopathic nut" on Thursday evening. Trump has resisted acknowledging President-elect Joe Biden's win..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33 Published 8 hours ago
Related news from verified sources