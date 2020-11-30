Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Source: Pa. lawmaker gets a positive test at Trump meeting

SeattlePI.com Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania state senator abruptly left a West Wing meeting with President Donald Trump after being informed he had tested positive for the coronavirus, a person with direct knowledge of the meeting told The Associated Press.

Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano had gone to the White House last Wednesday with like-minded Republican state lawmakers shortly after a four-hour-plus public meeting that Mastriano helped host in Gettysburg — maskless — to discuss efforts to overturn president-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the state.

Trump told Mastriano that White House medical personnel would take care of him, his son and his son’s friend, who were also there for the Oval Office meeting and tested positive. The meeting continued after Mastriano and the others left, the person said.

The person spoke to the AP on Sunday on the condition of anonymity to discuss the private session because the matter is politically sensitive.

Positive coronavirus cases are surging across the United States and the nation's top infectious disease expert said Sunday that the U.S. may see “surge upon surge” in the coming weeks. The number of new COVID-19 cases reported in the United States topped 200,000 for the first time Friday.

Everyone who will be in close proximity to the president must take a rapid test. Trump was himself hospitalized in October after he contracted the virus. Dozens of White House staffers and others close to the president have also tested positive, including the first lady and two of the president’s sons.

All participants in Wednesday's meeting took COVID-19 tests, but the positive results were not announced until they were in the West Wing of the White House, the person said.

“The president instantly called the White House doctor...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Published
News video: AP Source: Pennsylvania State Senator Gets Positive COVID-19 Test At President Donald Trump Meeting

AP Source: Pennsylvania State Senator Gets Positive COVID-19 Test At President Donald Trump Meeting 00:29

 State Sen. Doug Mastriano abruptly left a West Wing meeting with President Donald Trump after being informed he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Donald Trump Jr. Has COVID-19 [Video]

Donald Trump Jr. Has COVID-19

Donald Trump Jr. has tested positive for COVID-19. According to Business Insider, the president's eldest son, tested positive for the virus earlier this week. A spokesman for Trump Jr. told reporters..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Campaign not at Trump meeting with MI lawmakers -McEnany [Video]

Campaign not at Trump meeting with MI lawmakers -McEnany

A meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Michigan Republicans on Friday is not an "advocacy meeting" and will not include campaign officials, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said,..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:48Published
WATCH: Michigan GOP legislative leaders arrive in Washington ahead of meeting with Trump [Video]

WATCH: Michigan GOP legislative leaders arrive in Washington ahead of meeting with Trump

President Donald Trump has summoned Michigan’s Republican legislative leaders to the White House for a meeting Friday.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 00:44Published