Reigning NBA Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell signing two-year deal with Lakers
Montrezl Harrell has agreed to a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers after spending the prior three seasons with the rival Clippers.
NBA champion Lakers won't host fans "until further notice"The season is set to being on December 22
CBS News
Vanessa Bryant congratulates Los Angeles Lakers after NBA Championship victory
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:56Published
LA Lakers crush Miami Heat to capture 17th NBA title
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 01:29Published
