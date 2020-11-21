Lakers acquire top sixth man Harrell, agent says
Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
The LA Clippers are losing a key contributor, as Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell agreed to sign a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, agent Rich Paul of KlutchSports tells ESPN.
