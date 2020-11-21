|
‘Black Panther’ sequel to start filming in July
Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
The sequel to the 2018 Ryan Coogler-directed movie, featuring actor Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther, was put on hold after the sudden demise of the lead star in August
