Here's How 'Black Panther 2' Will Handle the Passing of Chadwick Boseman

Just Jared Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Don’t expect to see Chadwick Boseman making a virtual appearance in the Black Panther sequel. The late star, who sadly passed away in August, will not be represented in CGI form in the upcoming Black Panther 2, an executive producer told Argentinian newspaper Clarin, via The Wrap. “No. There’s only one Chadwick and he’s not [...]
