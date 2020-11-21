Boris Johnson 'asked for Patel report to be palatable', Whitehall source claims

Boris Johnson self-isolating



Boris Johnson is self-isolating after coming into contact with an MP who hassince tested positive for Covid-19, Downing Street has said. The PrimeMinister, who was admitted to hospital with coronavirus in April, is “well”and does not have any symptoms of the virus, according to a Number 10spokesman.It is understood that Mr Johnson was advised to self-isolate by NHSTest and Trace after meeting a small group of MPs in Downing Street onThursday morning, including MP for Ashfield Lee Anderson.Mr Anderson said onFacebook that he began experiencing symptoms of Covid-19 on Friday and, afterbeing tested on Saturday, received a positive result on Sunday morning.“ThePrime Minister has today been notified by NHS Test and Trace that he isrequired to self-isolate as a contact of someone who has tested positive forCovid-19,” the Number 10 spokesman said.

