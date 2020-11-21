Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

G-20 summit opens as leaders urge united response to virus

WorldNews Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
G-20 summit opens as leaders urge united response to virusThe Group of 20 summit began on Saturday with appeals by the world’s most powerful leaders to collectively chart a way forward as the coronavirus pandemic overshadows this year’s gathering, transforming it from in-person meetings to a virtual gathering of speeches and declarations. The pandemic, which has claimed more than 1.37 million lives worldwide, has offered the G-20 an opportunity to prove how such bodies can facilitate international cooperation in crises — but has also underscored their shortcomings. “We have a duty to rise to the challenge together during this summit and give a strong message of hope and reassurance,” King Salman said in his opening remarks. Saudi Arabia has...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

G20 G20 International forum of 19 countries and the EU

At G20, PM focuses on green policies

 The 15th G20 summit on Saturday saw PM Narendra Modi calling for a new Global Index for the post-corona world which would incorporate a strong emphasis on..
IndiaTimes
G20 to pledge to pay for fair access to vaccines [Video]

G20 to pledge to pay for fair access to vaccines

Leaders of the world's 20 biggest economies on Sunday will pledge to pay for a fair distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, drugs and tests around the world so that poorer countries are not left out, and to extend debt relief to them, a draft G20 communique showed. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:11Published

All-virtual G20 summit opens with Saudi Arabia as host

 In a sign of the times, the traditional "family photo" of leaders in the summit was digitally designed and superimposed on a historical site just outside Riyadh.
CBS News
G20 summit : Saudi Arabia hosts two-day virtual meeting [Video]

G20 summit : Saudi Arabia hosts two-day virtual meeting

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 04:09Published

Saudi opens virtual G20 with call for global action on pandemic as critics highlight human rights

 Saudi Arabia’s King Salman urged world leaders to unite to support the global economy as he opened the G20 summit on Saturday under the shadow of the raging..
WorldNews

Salman of Saudi Arabia Salman of Saudi Arabia Current King of Saudi Arabia from 2015

Saudi acrobatic planes perform flyover to mark start of G20 summit [Video]

Saudi acrobatic planes perform flyover to mark start of G20 summit

Saudi Arabia's King Salman officially launches the G20 summit in a first for an Arab nation, with the virtual forum dominated by efforts to tackle the coronavirus pandemic and the worst global recession in decades.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published
PM Modi participates in virtual G20Riyadh Summit [Video]

PM Modi participates in virtual G20Riyadh Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended G20 Saudi Arabia 2020 Riyadh Summit on Nov 21. King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud addressed the Summit. The summit aims to discuss financial and socioeconomic issues.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:13Published

Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia Country in Southwestern Asia

G20 Summit: Saudi Arabia Hosts two-day virtual meeting [Video]

G20 Summit: Saudi Arabia Hosts two-day virtual meeting

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 04:17Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Covid: Delhi vs New York comparison by CM Kejriwal amid 3rd wave #HTLS2020 [Video]

Covid: Delhi vs New York comparison by CM Kejriwal amid 3rd wave #HTLS2020

As Delhi battles its third wave of Covid-19 infections, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal compared the national capital's response to more developed cities like New York. Speaking at the 18th edition of..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 07:46Published
PM urges leaders to boost efforts on coronavirus and climate crisis [Video]

PM urges leaders to boost efforts on coronavirus and climate crisis

Boris Johnson has urged world leaders to do more to tackle the climate crisisand defeat the coronavirus pandemic in a message to the G20 summit.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:12Published
India-Luxembourg meeting focused on constructive engagement on bilateral relation: MEA [Video]

India-Luxembourg meeting focused on constructive engagement on bilateral relation: MEA

The India-Luxembourg virtual summit was focused on constructive engagement on our bilateral relation, informed Sandeep Chakravorty, Joint Secretary, Europe West, MEA while addressing press conference..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:08Published

Related news from verified sources

G20 summit opens with Saudi urging united response to virus

 Saudi Arabia's King Salman opened on Saturday the Group of 20 summit as the coronavirus pandemic overshadows this year's gathering of heads of state,...
CTV News Also reported by •Washington Posteuronews

Saudi acrobatic planes perform flyover to mark start of G20 summit

 Saudi Arabia's King Salman officially launches the G20 summit in a first for an Arab nation, with the virtual forum dominated by efforts to tackle the...
euronews Also reported by •VOA NewsHNGN