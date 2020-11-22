Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Wisconsin police arrest 15-year-old boy for Mayfair Mall shooting, say 'bullets started flying' during altercation

USATODAY.com Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
While witnesses described the shooter as a white man in his 20s or 30s, Wauwatosa Police Chief Barry Weber said the suspect is an Hispanic teenager.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Police Continue To Look For Suspect In Wisconsin Mall Shooting

Police Continue To Look For Suspect In Wisconsin Mall Shooting 00:19

 Police say they still have not found the person who shot seven adults and a teenager inside a Wisconsin mall Friday.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Wisconsin Wisconsin State in the upper Midwest region of the United States

Police arrest 15-year-old boy in Wisconsin mall shooting

 A 15-year-old boy was arrested in connection to a shooting at a suburban Milwaukee mall that injured eight people, authorities said on Sunday (US time).Wauwatosa..
New Zealand Herald

Northwestern credits ESPN analyst Joey Galloway's comments for helping fuel victory against Wisconsin

 Before Wildcats beat Big Ten rival Wisconsin, ESPN's Joey Galloway compared them to Rece Davis in jab at their athleticism. The players remembered.
USATODAY.com

Northwestern makes major move forward as Alabama stays No. 1 in Amway Coaches Poll

 Alabama remained No. 1 in the latest Amway Coaches Poll, while Northwestern took the biggest leap forward after beating Wisconsin.
USATODAY.com

Mayfair Mall Shopping mall in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin

8 injured in active shooter incident at Wisconsin mall

 Eight people were injured in a shooting at the Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, on Friday, authorities said. Seven adults and one teenager were taken to the..
WorldNews

Active shooter reported at Mayfair mall, 8 injured and taken to hospital

 A police officer at the front entrance of Froedtert Hospital said eight patients from the shooting at Mayfair mall have been transported there.
USATODAY.com

Multiple people injured in shooting at Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin

 Law enforcement officers descended on Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, after multiple people were injured in an "active shooter" incident Friday afternoon,..
CBS News

Hispanic Persons of Spanish-speaking cultures, mainly from Spain and Hispanic America

COVID-19 Can Complicate Pregnancy [Video]

COVID-19 Can Complicate Pregnancy

Pregnant women with COVID-19 are more likely to be admitted into the intensive care unit. They are also more likely to be put on ventilators, need life support, and die. This is compared to coronavirus patients who aren't pregnant, a CDC report found. Racial disparities existed too, with pregnant Hispanic women more likely to contract COVID-19. Black women more likely to experience serious complications, whether or not they were pregnant.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:37Published
Selena Gomez 'loves' being a 'voice for the Hispanic community' [Video]

Selena Gomez 'loves' being a 'voice for the Hispanic community'

Selena Gomez reflected on her position as a "voice in the Hispanic community" as she accepted the coveted Arts Award at the 33rd Annual Hispanic Heritage Awards on Tuesday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published

Wauwatosa, Wisconsin Wauwatosa, Wisconsin City in Wisconsin, United States

Wauwatosa police still searching for suspect involved in mall shooting

 Police in Wisconsin are still searching for the gunman who opened fire at a mall in Wauwatosa, a suburb in Milwaukee. The shooting occurred Friday night and left..
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

15-Year-Old Boy Held In Shooting At Mall In Wauwatosa, Wis. [Video]

15-Year-Old Boy Held In Shooting At Mall In Wauwatosa, Wis.

A teenage boy has been arrested in connection with a shooting that wounded eight people at a mall outside Milwaukee.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:21Published
Manhunt Underway After Mass Shooting At Mayfair Mall In Wauwatosa [Video]

Manhunt Underway After Mass Shooting At Mayfair Mall In Wauwatosa

Multiple people were shot Friday afternoon at the Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, and police are still searching for the shooter.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:21Published
Mass Shooting At Mayfair Mall In Wauwatosa, Wisconsin; Shooter 'At Large' [Video]

Mass Shooting At Mayfair Mall In Wauwatosa, Wisconsin; Shooter 'At Large'

Multiple people were shot Friday afternoon at the Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, and police are still searching for the shooter.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:18Published

Related news from verified sources

Wisconsin police still searching for mall shooting suspect

 Authorities in Wisconsin are still looking for the suspect at large who shot and injured seven adults and one teenager at a suburban...
Upworthy Also reported by •USATODAY.comNew Zealand HeraldBelfast TelegraphNewsmaxCBS NewsIndian Express

8 people injured in mall shooting, suspect still at large: Wisconsin police

 Eight people have been injured in a shooting at a mall in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, and the gunman is still at large, the Wauwatosa Police Department said in a press...
Mid-Day Also reported by •UpworthyBelfast TelegraphNewsmaxIndian Express

Latest: 7 adults, 1 teen shot inside Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa

 WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A shooting at Mayfair Mall has left eight people injured and a suspect at large.Wauwatosa officials said...
Upworthy