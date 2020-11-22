Wisconsin police arrest 15-year-old boy for Mayfair Mall shooting, say 'bullets started flying' during altercation

COVID-19 Can Complicate Pregnancy



Pregnant women with COVID-19 are more likely to be admitted into the intensive care unit. They are also more likely to be put on ventilators, need life support, and die. This is compared to coronavirus patients who aren't pregnant, a CDC report found. Racial disparities existed too, with pregnant Hispanic women more likely to contract COVID-19. Black women more likely to experience serious complications, whether or not they were pregnant.

