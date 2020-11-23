The Weeknd sports bandaged face at AMAs, Twitter has comments for 'Too Late' singer
Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
The Weeknd sported face bandages during the American Music Awards, accepting his award and during his special performance. Twitter had questions."
The Weeknd sported face bandages during the American Music Awards, accepting his award and during his special performance. Twitter had questions."
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
The Weeknd Canadian singer, songwriter, actor and record producer
2020 American Music Awards: Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, more must-see photosThis year's AMAs included performances from BTS, The Weeknd, Jennifer Lopez, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish and other stars.
USATODAY.com
The Weeknd to headline Super Bowl LV halftime show
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:59Published
The Weeknd to Headline Super Bowl Halftime Show, 'Wandavision' Release Date Set for January & More Top News | THR News
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 02:12Published
American Music Awards Annual American music awards show
Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox make dramatic red carpet debut at 2020 American Music Awards"Slept next to a shotgun til she came into my life," Machine Gun Kelly said about Megan Kelly after the two made their red carpet debut Sunday.
USATODAY.com
California nighttime curfew, stimulus check deadline, American Music Awards: 5 things to know this weekendCalifornia to enact curfew amid growing COVID-19 cases, the stimulus check deadline has arrived and more news to start your weekend.
USATODAY.com
AMAs host Taraji P. Henson: 'Taylor, call me, girl'Taraji P. Henson is hosting the American Music Awards on Sunday. The actress says she's out to prove she's "more than just Cookie or a dramatic actress" and..
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources