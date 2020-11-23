The Weeknd sports bandaged face at AMAs, Twitter has comments for 'Too Late' singer

Katy Perry teams up with Darius Rucker for an intimate performance of her new song, “Only Love” at the 2020 American Music Awards. Airing tonight (November...

Bebe Rexha & Doja Cat Glam Up on AMAs 2020 Red Carpet Before Performance! Bebe Rexha and Doja Cat show off their red carpet style at the 2020 American Music Awards, which is airing on Sunday (November 22) and taking place at the...

Just Jared 1 hour ago Also reported by • Extra

