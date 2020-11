Judge's devastating question for team Trump

Sunday, 22 November 2020 ( 17 hours ago )

(CNN)President Donald Trump 's lawyer Rudy Giuliani made a rare appearance as an advocate in a courtroom this week in a baseless and hopeless effort to invalidate Joe Biden 's victory. Addressing the former New York City mayor, who was parroting Trump's lie about massive voter fraud, US District Court Judge Matthew Brann posed a devastating question at the hearing on Tuesday. "You're alleging that the two individual plaintiffs were denied the right to vote. But at bottom, you're asking this court to invalidate more than 6.8 million votes, thereby disenfranchising every single voter in the Commonwealth . Could you tell me how this result could possibly be justified?" On Saturday, the judge...