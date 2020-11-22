Global  
 

Judge's devastating question for team Trump

WorldNews Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
Judge's devastating question for team Trump(CNN)President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani made a rare appearance as an advocate in a courtroom this week in a baseless and hopeless effort to invalidate Joe Biden's victory. Addressing the former New York City mayor, who was parroting Trump's lie about massive voter fraud, US District Court Judge Matthew Brann posed a devastating question at the hearing on Tuesday. "You're alleging that the two individual plaintiffs were denied the right to vote. But at bottom, you're asking this court to invalidate more than 6.8 million votes, thereby disenfranchising every single voter in the Commonwealth. Could you tell me how this result could possibly be justified?" On Saturday, the judge...
Trump campaign drops lawyer Sidney Powell [Video]

Trump campaign drops lawyer Sidney Powell

President Donald Trump's campaign distanced itself on Sunday from lawyer Sidney Powell, who has aided the president's flailing effort to contest the results of the U.S. election. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:37Published

New York's Rudy Giuliani: The fall of 'America's mayor' leading Donald Trump's last stand

 His rise to prominence as he stewarded New York through the aftermath of 9/11 earned Rudy Giuliani the label of "America's Mayor", praised for his leadership and..
New Zealand Herald

Ivanka Trump distances self from dad’s election fraud claims as her own legal jeopardy grows

 Ivanka Trump is among a growing number of President Donald Trump’s close advisers who want nothing to do with his legal efforts to subvert the results of the..
WorldNews

Coronavirus: Rudy Giuliani's son Andrew tests positive for Covid-19

 Rudy Giuliani's son, Andrew Giuliani, who works as an adviser to Donald Trump, has contracted Covid-19. "This morning, I tested positive for Covid-19," he..
New Zealand Herald

Antony Blinken likely to be nominated as Secretary of State under Biden administration

 Read full article ANI23 November 2020, 3:20 am·3-min read Former US Deputy Secretary of State Anthony Blinken (File photo) Washington [US], November 23 (ANI):..
WorldNews

Trump Team Disavows Lawyer Who Peddled Conspiracy Theories on Voting

 President Trump’s campaign issued a striking repudiation of Sidney Powell, who had offered up widely derided conspiracy theories as she tried to aid the..
NYTimes.com

Georgia GOP shifts strategy to prioritize vote-by-mail ahead of runoff elections

 In a break with President Trump, some Georgia Republicans are now shifting their messaging with regard to mail-in ballots. Meanwhile, Democrats in the state are..
CBS News

Attorney heading up Trump campaign's Wisconsin recount effort is seeking to throw out his own vote

 Jim Troupis, the attorney leading President Donald Trump's recount effort in Wisconsin, voted illegally according to his own legal argument.
USATODAY.com

Biden expected to announce Tony Blinken as secretary of state

 Mr. Biden is expected to make the announcement on Tuesday.
CBS News

President-elect Joe Biden to announce first picks for Cabinet on Tuesday

 President-elect Joe Biden will announce several Cabinet picks on Tuesday, according to incoming White House chief of staff Ron Klain. CBS News correspondent..
CBS News

Coronavirus infections surge as Thanksgiving approaches

 The number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. has surpassed 12 million and one of the busiest travel days of the year is fast approaching. Dr. Shereef Elnahal,..
CBS News

Trump campaign appeals dismissal of Pennsylvania election challenge

 President Trump’s campaign on Sunday filed a notice of appeal after a federal judge dismissed Trump’s attempt to block the certification of votes in..
WorldNews

NYC nurses start initiative that helps hospitalized patients vote

 More Americans turned out to vote in the 2020 election than any other in history. That included an effort by some Lenox Hill nurses who made sure their patients..
CBS News

NYC Underground Swingers Party Broken Up By Sheriff's Deputies

 A bunch of free-spirited sex revelers had their good time cut short by cops in the Big Apple -- an interesting contrast to another attempted New York bust gone..
TMZ.com

Nourishing on a grand scale: One chef's effort to feed India

 The Michelin star-winning restaurateur, cookbook author and TV host mobilized an army half a world away to battle hunger with his #FeedIndia initiative, all..
CBS News

