Judge's devastating question for team Trump
(CNN)President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani made a rare appearance as an advocate in a courtroom this week in a baseless and hopeless effort to invalidate Joe Biden's victory. Addressing the former New York City mayor, who was parroting Trump's lie about massive voter fraud, US District Court Judge Matthew Brann posed a devastating question at the hearing on Tuesday. "You're alleging that the two individual plaintiffs were denied the right to vote. But at bottom, you're asking this court to invalidate more than 6.8 million votes, thereby disenfranchising every single voter in the Commonwealth. Could you tell me how this result could possibly be justified?" On Saturday, the judge...
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Rudy Giuliani American attorney and politician
Trump campaign drops lawyer Sidney Powell
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:37Published
New York's Rudy Giuliani: The fall of 'America's mayor' leading Donald Trump's last standHis rise to prominence as he stewarded New York through the aftermath of 9/11 earned Rudy Giuliani the label of "America's Mayor", praised for his leadership and..
New Zealand Herald
Ivanka Trump distances self from dad’s election fraud claims as her own legal jeopardy growsIvanka Trump is among a growing number of President Donald Trump’s close advisers who want nothing to do with his legal efforts to subvert the results of the..
WorldNews
Coronavirus: Rudy Giuliani's son Andrew tests positive for Covid-19Rudy Giuliani's son, Andrew Giuliani, who works as an adviser to Donald Trump, has contracted Covid-19. "This morning, I tested positive for Covid-19," he..
New Zealand Herald
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Antony Blinken likely to be nominated as Secretary of State under Biden administrationRead full article ANI23 November 2020, 3:20 am·3-min read Former US Deputy Secretary of State Anthony Blinken (File photo) Washington [US], November 23 (ANI):..
WorldNews
Trump Team Disavows Lawyer Who Peddled Conspiracy Theories on VotingPresident Trump’s campaign issued a striking repudiation of Sidney Powell, who had offered up widely derided conspiracy theories as she tried to aid the..
NYTimes.com
Georgia GOP shifts strategy to prioritize vote-by-mail ahead of runoff electionsIn a break with President Trump, some Georgia Republicans are now shifting their messaging with regard to mail-in ballots. Meanwhile, Democrats in the state are..
CBS News
Attorney heading up Trump campaign's Wisconsin recount effort is seeking to throw out his own voteJim Troupis, the attorney leading President Donald Trump's recount effort in Wisconsin, voted illegally according to his own legal argument.
USATODAY.com
Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States
Biden expected to announce Tony Blinken as secretary of stateMr. Biden is expected to make the announcement on Tuesday.
CBS News
President-elect Joe Biden to announce first picks for Cabinet on TuesdayPresident-elect Joe Biden will announce several Cabinet picks on Tuesday, according to incoming White House chief of staff Ron Klain. CBS News correspondent..
CBS News
Coronavirus infections surge as Thanksgiving approachesThe number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. has surpassed 12 million and one of the busiest travel days of the year is fast approaching. Dr. Shereef Elnahal,..
CBS News
Matthew W. Brann American judge
Trump campaign appeals dismissal of Pennsylvania election challengePresident Trump’s campaign on Sunday filed a notice of appeal after a federal judge dismissed Trump’s attempt to block the certification of votes in..
WorldNews
New York City Most populous city in the United States
NYC nurses start initiative that helps hospitalized patients voteMore Americans turned out to vote in the 2020 election than any other in history. That included an effort by some Lenox Hill nurses who made sure their patients..
CBS News
NYC Underground Swingers Party Broken Up By Sheriff's DeputiesA bunch of free-spirited sex revelers had their good time cut short by cops in the Big Apple -- an interesting contrast to another attempted New York bust gone..
TMZ.com
Nourishing on a grand scale: One chef's effort to feed IndiaThe Michelin star-winning restaurateur, cookbook author and TV host mobilized an army half a world away to battle hunger with his #FeedIndia initiative, all..
CBS News
N.Y.C. says 3 percent of its coronavirus tests reveal infections. Why does the state disagree?
NYTimes.com
Commonwealth of Nations Intergovernmental organisation
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources