New Zealand leader Ardern offers virus know-how to Joe Biden

Jacinda Ardern credits virus response for election win



New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern has described her landslide electionvictory as an endorsement of her government’s efforts to stamp out thecoronavirus and reboot the economy. A day after winning a second term – withher Labour Party now able to govern without a coalition partner – Ms Ardernsaid she expected to form a new government within three weeks and toprioritise work on the virus response.

