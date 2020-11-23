Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New Zealand leader Ardern offers virus know-how to Joe Biden

WorldNews Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
New Zealand leader Ardern offers virus know-how to Joe BidenRead full article NICK PERRY23 November 2020, 7:15 am·1-min read New Zealand Ardern Biden In this photo provided by New Zealand Prime Minister's Office, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern talks with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on phone at her office in Wellington, New Zealand, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. Ardern became the latest world leader to congratulate Biden on his election victory Monday and says she offered to share her nation's expertise on dealing the coronavirus. (New Zealand Prime Minister's Office via...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jacinda Ardern Jacinda Ardern 40th Prime Minister of New Zealand

New Zealand's PM unveils diverse new cabinet [Video]

New Zealand's PM unveils diverse new cabinet

Jacinda Ardern appointed on Monday the most diverse cabinet in New Zealand's history, with a Maori woman taking up the position of foreign minister. Flora Bradley-Watson reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:47Published
NZ's next parliament will be most diverse ever [Video]

NZ's next parliament will be most diverse ever

[NFA] New Zealand's next parliament is set to be the most inclusive ever, with several people of color, members from the rainbow communities and a high number of women. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:26Published
Jacinda Ardern credits virus response for election win [Video]

Jacinda Ardern credits virus response for election win

New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern has described her landslide electionvictory as an endorsement of her government’s efforts to stamp out thecoronavirus and reboot the economy. A day after winning a second term – withher Labour Party now able to govern without a coalition partner – Ms Ardernsaid she expected to form a new government within three weeks and toprioritise work on the virus response.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:44Published
New Zealand's Ardern wins 'historic' re-election [Video]

New Zealand's Ardern wins 'historic' re-election

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern delivered the biggest election victory for her center-left Labour Party in half a century on Saturday as voters rewarded her for strong leadership, particularly throughout this year. Edward Baran reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:30Published

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States

Biden expected to pick Linda Thomas-Greenfield as U.N. ambassador

 Veteran diplomat is expected to focus on restoring trust and professionalism to the State Department, with a particular focus on diversity.
CBS News

Russia’s Putin says he’s not ready to recognize Biden as US president

 Russian President Vladimir Putin said he’s ready to work with any U.S. leader, but still isn’t ready to recognize the election victory of Joe Biden. “We..
WorldNews

US election: Donald Trump aims to box in Joe Biden on foreign policy

 On its way out the door, the Trump administration is enacting new rules, regulations and orders that it hopes will box in President-elect Joe Biden's..
New Zealand Herald
Trump campaign drops lawyer Sidney Powell [Video]

Trump campaign drops lawyer Sidney Powell

President Donald Trump's campaign distanced itself on Sunday from lawyer Sidney Powell, who has aided the president's flailing effort to contest the results of the U.S. election. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:37Published

New Zealand New Zealand Island country in the South Pacific

Ian Pullen death: Third person charged over death of Kiwi firefighter pilot

 A young woman is the third person to be charged in connection to the death of New Zealand firefighter pilot Ian Pullen in Australia.According to the Daily..
New Zealand Herald

Total eclipse of the Hart: Peter Thiel becomes the richest New Zealander

 Peter Thiel's spook software outfit Palantir has more than doubled in value since it listed on the New York Stock Exchange on October 2 - likely edging the..
New Zealand Herald

The carrots and sticks of freshwater policy are probed

 Issues around the health of our rivers and lakes are front of mind for many New Zealanders at this time. As pressures on water resources increase in New Zealand,..
WorldNews

Man acquitted of NZ murder on trial in Netherlands after torture chamber found

 By RNZ A man who was acquitted of murder in Wellington is now a suspect in a case involving a makeshift torture chamber in the Netherlands.William Jan Haanstra,..
New Zealand Herald

Wellington Wellington Capital of New Zealand

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

With 44,059 new cases, India's total COVID-19 tally crossed 91-lakh mark [Video]

With 44,059 new cases, India's total COVID-19 tally crossed 91-lakh mark

India's COVID-19 tally reached 91,39,866 on November 23. As compared to yesterday, a significant rise in new COVID-19 cases was observed. The spike of 44,059 new cases and 511 deaths reported in last..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:11Published
‘Cookie-Cutter’ Media Buys Don’t Work in Politics: NYI’s Randi Langford [Video]

‘Cookie-Cutter’ Media Buys Don’t Work in Politics: NYI’s Randi Langford

This year's elections brought record levels of spending on campaigns, with the Center for Responsive Politics raising its estimates of a final tally to more than $14 billion from $11 billion only a few..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 10:30Published
‘Paradigm Shift’: Starcom’s Jackson On The New Dawn Of Identity [Video]

‘Paradigm Shift’: Starcom’s Jackson On The New Dawn Of Identity

CHICAGO - The new ways in which audience identity are having to factor in advertisers' playbook will prompt ad buyers to take on new duties that previously were handled for them. That is the view of..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 08:56Published