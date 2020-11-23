New Zealand leader Ardern offers virus know-how to Joe Biden
Read full article NICK PERRY23 November 2020, 7:15 am·1-min read New Zealand Ardern Biden In this photo provided by New Zealand Prime Minister's Office, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern talks with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on phone at her office in Wellington, New Zealand, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. Ardern became the latest world leader to congratulate Biden on his election victory Monday and says she offered to share her nation's expertise on dealing the coronavirus. (New Zealand Prime Minister's Office via...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Jacinda Ardern 40th Prime Minister of New Zealand
New Zealand's PM unveils diverse new cabinet
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:47Published
NZ's next parliament will be most diverse ever
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:26Published
Jacinda Ardern credits virus response for election win
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:44Published
New Zealand's Ardern wins 'historic' re-election
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:30Published
Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States
Biden expected to pick Linda Thomas-Greenfield as U.N. ambassadorVeteran diplomat is expected to focus on restoring trust and professionalism to the State Department, with a particular focus on diversity.
CBS News
Russia’s Putin says he’s not ready to recognize Biden as US presidentRussian President Vladimir Putin said he’s ready to work with any U.S. leader, but still isn’t ready to recognize the election victory of Joe Biden. “We..
WorldNews
US election: Donald Trump aims to box in Joe Biden on foreign policyOn its way out the door, the Trump administration is enacting new rules, regulations and orders that it hopes will box in President-elect Joe Biden's..
New Zealand Herald
Trump campaign drops lawyer Sidney Powell
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:37Published
New Zealand Island country in the South Pacific
Ian Pullen death: Third person charged over death of Kiwi firefighter pilotA young woman is the third person to be charged in connection to the death of New Zealand firefighter pilot Ian Pullen in Australia.According to the Daily..
New Zealand Herald
Total eclipse of the Hart: Peter Thiel becomes the richest New ZealanderPeter Thiel's spook software outfit Palantir has more than doubled in value since it listed on the New York Stock Exchange on October 2 - likely edging the..
New Zealand Herald
The carrots and sticks of freshwater policy are probedIssues around the health of our rivers and lakes are front of mind for many New Zealanders at this time. As pressures on water resources increase in New Zealand,..
WorldNews
Man acquitted of NZ murder on trial in Netherlands after torture chamber foundBy RNZ A man who was acquitted of murder in Wellington is now a suspect in a case involving a makeshift torture chamber in the Netherlands.William Jan Haanstra,..
New Zealand Herald
Wellington Capital of New Zealand
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources