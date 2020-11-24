Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Elon Musk now 2nd richest in world, surpasses Bill Gates

WorldNews Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Elon Musk now 2nd richest in world, surpasses Bill GatesSan Francisco:�Tesla chief Elon Musk has surpassed Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates to become the second-richest person in the world. The Bloomberg Billionaires Index on Monday put the Tesla chief executive — with a $127.9 billion fortune...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Elon Musk Becomes World’s Second Richest Person

Elon Musk Becomes World’s Second Richest Person 00:27

 Elon Musk Becomes World’s Second Richest Person

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Elon Musk Elon Musk South African-born American entrepreneur

World's richest people: Elon Musk and Bill Gates are now tied for second place

 Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates are now tied as the world's second richest person after Tesla shares hit a record high.
USATODAY.com

Elon Musk overtakes Bill Gates to become world’s second richest person behind Jeff Bezos

 Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Elon Musk has passed Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates to become the world’s second richest person, according to the..
The Verge

Elon Musk is the second richest man in the world

 2020 may be turning out to be a terrible year for many but seems to be on a roll. The has added close to $100 billion to his wealth in 2020 and is now the second..
WorldNews
Tesla Nears $500-Billion Market Cap [Video]

Tesla Nears $500-Billion Market Cap

Last year Tesla CEO Elon Musk predicted autonomous driving would boost his company's market capitalization to $500 billion. On Monday, Tesla's market cap soared as high as $498 billion even though Tesla is still refining its self-driving software. Business Insider reports that it has only released a beta version to a limited number of customers. Musk made the claim during an investor call in May 2019, when Tesla's market cap was less than $45 billion, CNBC reported.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:30Published

Bill Gates Bill Gates American business magnate and philanthropist

'Almost All' Coronavirus Vaccines Will Be Effective by February, Bill Gates Says [Video]

'Almost All' Coronavirus Vaccines Will Be Effective by February, Bill Gates Says

The Microsoft co-founder made the comments during a CNN interview on Sunday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:03Published

Tesla, Inc. Tesla, Inc. American automotive and energy company

In CA: Anti-curfew event draws maskless protestors, and L.A. suspends outdoor dining

 Plus: Tesla will remain open, GM switches sides in state pollution fight, and Newsom's family in quarantine
 
USATODAY.com

San Francisco San Francisco Consolidated city-county in California, US

In California: Who's enforcing the state's curfew? And can you sue over a mask?

 Should farmworkers be prioritized for COVID-19 vaccine? And sacked San Francisco lab worker may have tainted more than 800 cases.
 
USATODAY.com

Facebook moderators press for pandemic safety protections

 SAN FRANCISCO: More than 200 Facebook content moderators demanded better health and safety protections Wednesday as the social media giant called the workers..
WorldNews

Airbnb details hundreds of millions in losses ahead of planned IPO

 Airbnb was losing money even before the pandemic struck and cut its revenue by almost a third, the home-sharing company revealed in documents filed Monday ahead..
New Zealand Herald

Race for NFL playoff spots heats up

 The NFC West has a 3-way tie for the top team in the division; the Saints' Drew Brees was badly injured by a defensive tackle from San Francisco; and the..
CBS News

Microsoft Microsoft American technology company

Microsoft Flight Simulator gets a big US update just in time for Thanksgiving

 Microsoft Flight Simulator is getting one of its biggest updates for the US today, adding nearly 50 points of interest. The White House, Fort Knox, Hoover Dam,..
The Verge

Microsoft hints at turning Xbox into an app for your TV

 Microsoft is in the early phases of rolling out its xCloud streaming service on mobile devices, but TVs are the next logical step. In an interview with The..
The Verge

The Verge’s Guide to Black Friday 2020

 Graphic by William Joel / The Verge

If you’re looking for something to do while recovering from your Thanksgiving meal — whether you’ve enjoyed..
The Verge

Xbox head Phil Spencer says console tribalism is ‘one of the worst things about our industry’

 Microsoft and Sony are often considered direct rivals in the game space, competing for players through new consoles and exclusive games. Brand loyalty and..
The Verge

Bloomberg Billionaires Index

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Elon Musk Is Officially the World's (Second) Richest Person [Video]

Elon Musk Is Officially the World's (Second) Richest Person

Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk is officially the world's second-richest individual, based on the value of Tesla's stock and how much of it he personally owns.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 02:53Published
Musk $8 Billion From Overtaking Gates [Video]

Musk $8 Billion From Overtaking Gates

Business Insider reports that Elon Musk is $8 billion away from surpassing Bill Gates as the world's second-richest person. This week Musk's wealth has continued to climb. Musks networth hit $114..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:27Published
Bill Gates’ best advice for wannabe businessmen and women [Video]

Bill Gates’ best advice for wannabe businessmen and women

Bill Gates founded the tech company Microsoft in 1975 and became the richest man in the world in 1995 thanks to his innovative products and savvy business brain. Over the years, the mogul has shared..

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:53Published