'America is back': Biden pushes past Trump era with nominees

euronews Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
“Together, these public servants will restore America globally, its global leadership and its moral leadership,” US President-elect Biden said.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: 'America is back': Biden introduces team to world

'America is back': Biden introduces team to world 02:16

 [NFA] President-elect Joe Biden said on Tuesday the United States will be "ready to lead the world, not retreat from it" when he takes office on Jan. 20, turning the page on President Donald Trump's unilateralist policies as he pledged to work together with America's allies. This report produced by...

