The Weeknd lashes at 'corrupt' Grammys over his nomination snub; the Recording Academy responds
Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
The Weeknd has words for the "corrupt" Grammys after his surprise nomination snub, calling for voting transparency. The Recording Academy responds.
The Weeknd has words for the "corrupt" Grammys after his surprise nomination snub, calling for voting transparency. The Recording Academy responds.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
The Weeknd Canadian singer, songwriter, actor and record producer
Grammy snubs 2021: The Weeknd calls out his nomination shutout, demands 'industry transparency'Beyoncé and Taylor Swift lead the nominees for the 2021 Grammy Awards, but major stars including The Weeknd and Bob Dylan were totally shut out.
USATODAY.com
The Weeknd Allegedly Given Ultimatum Over Grammys, Super Bowl Before Nomination SnubThe Weeknd was faced with a tough choice -- perform the Grammys or the Super Bowl -- but hammering out a deal to do both could've cost him Grammy nominations...
TMZ.com
Grammys 2021: Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Dua Lipa lead nominationsHarry Styles also receives his first-ever nomination, but R&B star The Weeknd is overlooked.
BBC News
The Weeknd causes stir with bloodied and bruised AMAs appearance
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:00Published
Grammy Award Accolade by the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences of the United States
The Nominations Are In For The 2021 Grammy Awards
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
Beyoncé scores 9 Grammy nominations, including song and record of the yearBeyoncé is bringing her black parade to the Grammys: The pop star's anthem about Black pride scored multiple nominations Tuesday, making her the leading..
CBS News
The Recording Academy American music organization, presenter of the Grammy Awards
Grammy nominations show Recording Academy has made progress on diversity goals – but not enoughThis year's Grammy nominations – like awards shows before it – show the Recording Academy still has inroads to make with diversity.
USATODAY.com
Watch Live: Grammy nominations announcedThe Recording Academy is announcing the nominees for the 2021 Grammy Awards in a livestream from remote locations across the country.
CBS News
Related news from verified sources