The Weeknd lashes at 'corrupt' Grammys over his nomination snub; the Recording Academy responds

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
The Weeknd has words for the "corrupt" Grammys after his surprise nomination snub, calling for voting transparency. The Recording Academy responds.
