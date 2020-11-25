Selma civil rights activist and attorney Bruce Boynton, who inspired Freedom Rides, dies at 83
Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Boynton's death comes two weeks shy of the 60th anniversary of the landmark case that spurred the Freedom Rides.
Boynton's death comes two weeks shy of the 60th anniversary of the landmark case that spurred the Freedom Rides.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Selma, Alabama City in Alabama, United States
Freedom Riders U.S. activists who rode interstate buses
Related videos from verified sources