Duchess Meghan reveals she suffered a miscarriage over the summer
Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
The Duchess of Sussex revealed that she had a miscarriage in July, giving a personal account of the traumatic experience in hope of helping others.
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex Member of the British royal family and former actress
