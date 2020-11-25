Global  
 

Meghan Markle Lost Second Child in Devastating Miscarriage This Summer

Wednesday, 25 November 2020
The Duchess of Sussex opens up about losing her second child in a heartbreaking miscarriage that she suffered earlier this summer amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
 Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, revealed Wednesday that she lost her second child to a miscarriage this past summer.

