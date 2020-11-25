Global  
 

Meghan Markle Opens Up About her Miscarriage in July, Encourages Others to Open Up too

HNGN Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Meghan Markle Opens Up About her Miscarriage in July, Encourages Others to Open Up tooThe Duchess has talked about the loss of her second child for the first time in an article for The New York Times. Markle wanted to share her experience to encourage others to talk about their experience too.
News video: Meghan Markle Said She Suffered a Miscarriage in July

Meghan Markle Said She Suffered a Miscarriage in July 01:13

 "I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second."

“I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second," Meghan Markle writes in a moving New York Times account published Wednesday

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has revealed that she had a miscarriage in July, giving a personal account of the traumatic experience in hope of helping others.

Meghan Markle has revealed she suffered a miscarriage in July this year, writing in the New York Times on Wednesday of the deep grief and loss she endured with her husband Prince Harry. Elizabeth..

 Markle said that she lost her second child after feeling a ‘sharp cramp’ while changing her son Archie’s diaper while at home in California.
 Dear Gossips, In a piece for The New York Times, Meghan Markle has revealed that she suffered a miscarriage in July. She writes in her essay that through the...
 In The New York Times, the former Meghan Markle said she was expecting a second child with Prince Harry when the miscarriage happened in July. She said she hopes...
