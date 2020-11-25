Meghan Markle Opens Up About her Miscarriage in July, Encourages Others to Open Up too
Wednesday, 25 November 2020
The Duchess has talked about the loss of her second child for the first time in an article for The New York Times. Markle wanted to share her experience to encourage others to talk about their experience too.
