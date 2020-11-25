Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Saudi Judge Sends Prominent Women’s Rights Activist to Terrorism Court

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Loujain al-Hathloul, who campaigned for women’s right to drive, has been accused of harming the kingdom’s security. Rights groups consider the trial a sham.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Abortion in Argentina: President Fernandez pushes to change law [Video]

Abortion in Argentina: President Fernandez pushes to change law

In Argentina, crowds of women's rights activists and pro-abortion rights demonstrators wearing green scarves rallied in Buenos Aires in support of the president's move to change strict abortion laws.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:04Published
Drone video shows scale of Poland's abortion protests [Video]

Drone video shows scale of Poland's abortion protests

Drone footage has captured thousands of protesters taking to the streets of Warsaw over the past seven days to protest a court ruling further limited the country's restrictive abortion laws.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:08Published
Protests in Poland against strict abortion law [Video]

Protests in Poland against strict abortion law

On Friday protesters marched through many cities in Poland, after a top court declared it illegal to abort in cases of foetal malformation, because it is considered “incompatible” with the Polish..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:31Published