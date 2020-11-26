Global  
 

Kylie Moore-Gilbert: Academic freed by Iran describes 'traumatic ordeal'

Deutsche Welle Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Iran has freed a British-Australian academic accused of spying in an apparent prisoner swap. The 33-year-old said she had 'bittersweet feelings' leaving Iran, despite having spent two years in a notorious prison.
