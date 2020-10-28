Thanksgiving NFL schedule serves dry turkey, lumpy gravy

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Best Bites: Buffalo Turkey



Turkey has been waiting a while to change, wait no longer! Salt your bird overnight to get it super juicy and incredibly crispy skin, now lather it in buffalo sauce, and don't.. Credit: Best Bites Duration: 01:34 Published 3 weeks ago What Americans find the most stressful this Thanksgiving season



As if 2020 hasn't been rough enough, half of Americans think Thanksgiving will be twice as stressful this year because of COVID-19, according to new research. The study asked 2,000 Americans who.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:53 Published on October 28, 2020