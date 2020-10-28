|
|
Thanksgiving NFL schedule serves dry turkey, lumpy gravy
Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Read more
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Best Bites: Buffalo Turkey
Turkey has been waiting a while to change, wait no longer! Salt your bird overnight to get it super juicy and incredibly crispy skin, now lather it in buffalo sauce, and don't..
Credit: Best Bites Duration: 01:34Published
|
What Americans find the most stressful this Thanksgiving season
As if 2020 hasn't been rough enough, half of Americans think Thanksgiving will be twice as stressful this year because of COVID-19, according to new research. The study asked 2,000 Americans who..
Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:53Published
|