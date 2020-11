Thanksgiving Ravens-Steelers Game Postponed Due to COVID-19



Thanksgiving Ravens-Steelers Game Postponed Due to COVID-19. The NFL made the announcement on Wednesday after several Ravens players and staff members were placed on the COVID-19 Reserve List. The.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:57 Published 1 day ago

Skip Bayless breaks down the upcoming Cowboys vs. Washington matchup on Thanksgiving | UNDISPUTED



Tomorrow on FOX, the Dallas Cowboys find themselves as 3-point home favorites according to FOX Bet Sportsbook. Dallas plays host to divisional rival Washington as they seek revenge for their 25-to-3.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 06:02 Published 1 day ago