You Might Like

Related news from verified sources James Wolfensohn, Aussie who led the World Bank for 10 years, dies at 86 Wolfensohn, who escaped a financially pinched childhood in Sydney to become a top Wall Street deal-maker and a two-term president of the World Bank, died on...

The Age 20 hours ago



James Wolfensohn, former president of the World Bank,Β 1933-2020 Renaissance man who transformed the global financial institution, and the world’s view of it

FT.com 9 hours ago