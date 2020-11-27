Global  
 

India vs Australia Dream 11 Prediction: Best picks for IND vs AUS 2nd ODI

DNA Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
The host Australia have already taken a 1-0 lead in the opening ODI of the three-match series against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).
News video: Ind vs Aus ODI: They played better cricket, says KL Rahul

Ind vs Aus ODI: They played better cricket, says KL Rahul 01:26

 Australia beat India by 51 runs and sealed the series by 2-0. Indian cricketer KL Rahul said that sometimes as a team they have to accept that the opposition played better cricket. "Its home condition for them, they played better cricket," he said. "We have honestly played 50 over cricket after a...

Ind-Aus ODI-series: 'Wanted to put them on back foot and win game', says Shardul Thakur [Video]

Ind-Aus ODI-series: 'Wanted to put them on back foot and win game', says Shardul Thakur

Addressing the post-match press conference in Australia's Canberra on December 02, all-rounder of Indian Cricket Team, Shardul Thakur said, "We wanted to put them on back foot and win this game. By..

Watch: Indian supporter proposes girl during India Vs Australia 2nd ODI [Video]

Watch: Indian supporter proposes girl during India Vs Australia 2nd ODI

While Australia and India were fighting the on-field battle in the second ODI, there was a man who succeeded to find his life partner in the stands at Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday. A man wearing an..

Ind vs Aus: Team lost important wickets at wrong time, says Hardik Pandya [Video]

Ind vs Aus: Team lost important wickets at wrong time, says Hardik Pandya

Australia beat 'Men in Blue' by 66 runs in first One Day International (ODI) match. Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya said that they could have won but the team lost important wickets at the wrong time.

India vs Australia Dream 11 Prediction: Best picks for IND vs AUS 3rd ODI

 Host Australia have already clinched the ODI series taking a 2-0 lead of the three-match series against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).
DNA