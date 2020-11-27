IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli is best ODI player of all time, says Aaron Finch
Friday, 27 November 2020 () For the last two months, Virat Kohli and Aaron Finch were sharing the same dressing room for Royal Challengers Bangalore and hatching plans to beat their opponents in the Indian Premier League, where they finished in the Top Four.
Today onwards, *Kohli* and Finch will be in rival camps where the former will aim to do an encore...
Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli on November 26 said that there is uncertainty about whether Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma would be able to make it to Australia series owing to their injuries...