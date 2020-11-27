Global  
 

IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli is best ODI player of all time, says Aaron Finch

Mid-Day Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
For the last two months, Virat Kohli and Aaron Finch were sharing the same dressing room for Royal Challengers Bangalore and hatching plans to beat their opponents in the Indian Premier League, where they finished in the Top Four.

Today onwards, *Kohli* and Finch will be in rival camps where the former will aim to do an encore...
 Finch says the middle order batsman is best ODI player of all time, but Aussies will go after him rather than seek to contain

